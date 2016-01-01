Lifestyle

Lifestyle

B&Q issues recall over injury risk

DIY chain B&Q has issued a recall after it emerged that one of its products could pose an injury risk to users.

Whatsapp is changing

Soon you won’t be able to pretend you’ve missed WhatsApp messages from annoying friends

An update being tested for popular messaging app WhatsApp could mean you’ll never be able to pretend you’ve missed a message again.

Listening to loud music on personal devices could be leading to an epidemic of deafness among young people, a study shows.

Headphones causing hidden hearing loss ‘epidemic’

Serene and relaxing surroundings at Center Parcs Woburn Forest

Tackling the misperceptions of Center Parcs

Center Parcs as a family getaway is pretty much unrivalled but it is also often burdened by unfair misperceptions.

Martha Collison

Bake Off star Martha comes to Althorp

She was the youngest ever contestant on The Great British Bake Off and Martha Collison will now be appearing at the Althorp Food and Drink Festival.

Mary Berry

Mary Berry quits Great British Bake Off

Mary Berry has this morning quit Great British Bake Off after show’s move to Channel 4, saying she will stay with BBC out of “loyalty”

Shopkins Smoothie Truck. Picture: PRNewsFoto/Toys R Us.

Toys “R” Us reveal must-have Christmas toys

Toy experts at Britain’s biggest toy store, have unveiled their very own list of 14 Superstars, which are expected to dominate kids’ Christmas lists this year - and it’s going to be a hard-fought battle between tech toys versus popular collectibles and characters.

John Dilley.

JOHN DILLEY’S WWI BLOG: September 19, 1916 – Duke’s surprisingly accurate prophecy of how long the war will last

A remarkably prescient prediction of how long the war would last was recorded in the September 19, 1916, edition of the Market Harborough Advertiser.

7.8 million adults in the UK use dating sites

50 shades of Tinder: Over-50s move online to find a partner

With websites like Tinder popular with the more youthful end of the dating market, over-50s may feel left out when it comes to finding a partner.

Time to change your password?

Revealed: the 25 worst online passwords

Hacking and data breaches are, sadly, an everyday fact of life in the 21st century but some people really aren’t helping matters by using simple, easy-to-break passwords.

Aidan Turner in Poldark

Travel: Poldark’s pull to Cornwall

Climbing a cliff-top path weaving through an endless carpet of heather, I look up to see a series of mines on the horizon. ggh

John Dilley.

JOHN DILLEY’S WWI BLOG: September 12, 1916 – The First World War version of online dating

Tinder, Ashley Madison, dating apps galore – we think meeting your perfect partner on the internet is a modern phenomenon.

Remember when children used to play outdoors?

10 best outdoor games we used to play that our kids have never heard of

Kids of the 70s, 80s and 90s will remember them well with a nostalgic tear in their eye but here are 10 great outdoor games we used to play that our children have probably never heard of.

Apple assures users iOS 10 update is safe after iPhone ‘bricking’ issues

Apple assures users iOS 10 update is safe after iPhone ‘bricking’ issues

Tech giant Apple has sought to reassure users that the latest operating system update is safe after some iPhone owners reported it had rendered their handsets useless.

Brexit, terrorism and exams blamed for spike in anxiety Google searches

Brexit, terrorism and exams blamed for spike in ‘anxiety’ Google searches

Stressed Brits are turning to Google for help, it has been revealed, with searches for anxiety-related symptoms and advice quadrupling over the last 10 years.

Great British Take Off: Baking kit sales go crazy

Baking kit sales rocket as Great British Bake Off fever rises

Baking kit continues to fly off the shelves as millions of Great British Bake Off fans bid to create the show-stopping creations.

Can PES come out on top after a decade in FIFAs shadow?

Console Corner: Can PES come from behind to win?

It’s that time of year again when Konami and EA put their dukes up and get ready to punch it out in the battle for football game supremacy.

