News

News

Take a peek inside the building that produces Harborough’s very own coffee

Business
B&Q recall

B&Q issues recall over injury risk

News 1
Endorsements from celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston can help to sway shoppers buying decisions. Credit: Shutterstock

Revealed: the tricks packaging designers use to make us spend

News 1
Whatsapp is changing

Soon you won’t be able to pretend you’ve missed WhatsApp messages from annoying friends

News 2

The breeds of dogs vets are urging owners to avoid

News 3

Feeding egg and peanuts to young infants “reduces allergy risk”

News

Cuddling cats could be deadly

News

Headphones causing hidden hearing loss ‘epidemic’

News 3
CTA

Turf cutting ceremony marks the start of new medical centre

Health

Car park income to hit £1m a year

Business
No Caption ABCDE

Cost of living - fuel prices on the rise

Transport
The cars most likely to be written off

Top 10 cars most likely to have been written off revealed

News 2
Airport travel

BA and easyJet passengers could pay £25 charge for flight delay complaints

News 9
CCTV footage shows the gang on the tracks

British Transport Police issue warning after train ‘jumps in the air’

News 5

Sex offender Robin Maughan to appeal against his sentence

Crime
Leicestershire Police released a shocking photo of the carnage caused by the eight vehicle pile-up between junctions 21a and 22.

VIDEO: Shocking pictures reveal aftermath of M1 crash caused by driver using her mobile phone

Crime 4
A CCTV image of the man police want to speak to.

SEX ATTACK CASE UPDATE: Police still trying to trace man in CCTV

Crime
Shop manager Louise Kenyon outside the Air Ambulance shop in St Mary's Place broken into by thieves. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Harborough rallies together to help charity shop after break-in

Crime 1

Just how unhealthy are your children’s lunchboxes?

News

Top 10 things kids think you should have nailed before you turn 30

Offbeat 3
What type of parent are you?

What type of teacher-parent are you?

News 7
Joy...Helen Johnson, Bethany Harrison, Ben Duffin and Lauren Knapp celebrate at Robert Smyth Academy. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

GCSE RESULTS: Robert Smyth achieves its best-ever results

Education
Teacher John Redmond celebrates with Jake Daniel, Owen Pickering and Phox Smethurst-Todd outside the Sir Frank Whittle Studio school. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Studio school delighted with its first GCSE results

