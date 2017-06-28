Peter Pan flies into Corby

Chapterhouse Theatre Company are delighted to present an all new production of Peter Pan in the luxurious grounds of Kirby Hall.

Peter Pan will be performed at the venue near Corby on Sunday July 9

Join Wendy, Michael and John Darling on their adventures with Peter, far away on the magical island of Neverland.

There they encounter the enchanting mermaids, magical fairies and the cruellest pirate of them all, Captain Hook.

J.M.Barrie’s timeless classic is brought to life in a brand new adaptation by award winning writer Laura Turner.

A spokesman for Chapterhouse said the new show comes complete with with beautifully designed costumes, music and songs.

Join Peter and his friends for what promises to be one of the most magical evening throughout the summer.

For tickets call the box office 0370 333 1181 or visit www.chapterhouse.org

