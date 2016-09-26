Interactive dance show for children at Corby

After huge success previously at The Core at Corby Cube Wriggle Dance Theatre are back with their brand new interactive dance piece, The Colour Of Me on Friday September 30 and Saturday October 1.

With dance, live music and digital projection, this interactive theatre performance moves the audience seamlessly from moments of viewing to moments of participation and promises to delight and inspire the audience.

Can you feel the excitement of the deep blue sea, the green peacefulness of nature, or bravely go where no child has ever been… inside an orange? But do watch out for red… who is sometimes very cross.

Children aged 3 to 7 and their grown-ups are invited to join the beautiful rainbow of emotions that lives inside each and every one of us.

Wriggle Dance Theatre specialise in dance performances for young children and families – creating unique interactive shows, including opportunities for free play combining dance, theatre, live music and comedy.

Performances start at 11am and 2pm. To book call 01536 470470 or visit www.thecorecorby.com.