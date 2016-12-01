Frozen tale comes to Ashley

The classic tale of The Snow Queen is being brought to life at Ashley Village Hall.

Set against the backdrop of Eastern Europe during the First World War, the show takes place on Saturday, December 3.

Gerda and Kay are the best of friends and are certain they always will be, but when Kay is hit with magic splinters from a shattered mirror, everything begins to change. Kay meets the dark and mysterious Snow Queen who takes him far away to her distant land of ice.

In this classic tale of ice kingdoms, magic spells and enchanting creatures, Gerda quests to defeat hatred and save her best friend from the dark magic of the Snow Queen.

The show combines storytelling, original music and song in a captivating children’s piece of music theatre suitable for children aged five and over.

The show starts at 4pm. Call 01858 565234 to book.