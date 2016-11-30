Corby gets ready for Dickens novel

One of the most famous festive tales of all time is coming to The Core at Corby Cube throughout December.

A Christmas Carol, based on the book by the same name by Charles Dickens, can be seen from Thursday to Saturday, December 8 to 31.

The novel has been adapted and directed by Gary Sefton, who also takes the role of Scrooge.

Wealthy miser Ebenezer Scrooge is all set to greet Christmas Day with his traditional “bah humbug”! Not this year… the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future have other ideas, and with the clock ticking they appear on Christmas Eve to see if they can show him the real meaning of Christmas, before it is too late.

The show features some of the best-loved Dickensian characters including Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit and his son Tiny Tim. This heart-warming hour-long adaptation of the timeless classic sees The Core welcome back Gary Sefton, who directed the much-loved Christmas show Hansel & Gretel at the venue, as well as The Wind In The Willows and A Christmas Carol at Royal and Derngate, Northampton.

Core director Nick Walker said: “I am thrilled that we will be creating our own Christmas show for The Core again this year… and that we are able to welcome back the brilliant theatremaker Gary Sefton.

“He is renowned for creating shows full of energy and anarchy, and we look forward to him giving The Core and A Christmas Carol that treatment this year! It is such a great story that translates across all age groups – and with the chance to throw snowballs at Scrooge, I’m sure it will leave audiences with a really warm glow to kick off the festive season.”

Tickets cost between £10.50 and £13.60. They can be booked by calling the ticket office on 01536 470470 or by visiting www.thecorecorby.com.