Comedian and film star at the Curve

Casting has been announced for an all new Made at Curve production of Joe Orton’s What the Butler Saw.

Comedian and actor Rufus Hound and film star Dakota Blue Richards will appear in the show running from March 3 to 18.

The play will be staged during the commemorations to mark 50 years since the iconic Leicester playwright’s death.

Orton’s last play, completed just a month before his untimely death and never seen by Orton himself, is a comic masterpiece reminiscent of Oscar Wilde’s witticisms, with the craftsmanship of a French farce and spiked with Orton’s trademark dark humour and unmistakable subversive glee.

Rufus Hound is no stranger to the stage having appeared in One Man, Two Guvnors, Don Quixote by the RSC and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

He plays sex-obsessed psychiatrist Dr Prentice, who attempts to seduce his prospective secretary in a hilarious, innuendo-fuelled interview.

Dakota Blue Richards appeared in the film The Golden Compass as well as ITV’s Endeavour and the Curve’s production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0116 242 3595 or, alternatively, visit www.curveonline.co.uk.