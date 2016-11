The flute, cello and piano trio Enigma14 perform at Harborough Methodist Church on Sunday.

The concert is in aid of the Farming Community Network. It is a charity which is close to the heart of one member Lisa Nelsen as she grew up on a pig farm.

The programme includes pieces by Beethoven, Enesco, Martinu, Ravel, and a jazzy number by Kapustin. Entrance is free but there will be a collection for the charity.