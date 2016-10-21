Events for all at Althorp

Althorp House has announced open dates and public festivals taking place throughout next year.

There will be open days, a chance to meet some craftsmen and the return of the popular food and literary festivals.

The Althorp Food and Drink Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday May 6 and 7.

This will champion producers and suppliers of the finest food and drink in and around Northamptonshire.

The house will be open from May through to September and will be a chance to have a guided tour.

It will cover historic rooms that are home to one of Europe’s finest private collections of portraits, furniture, and ceramics.

The annual Althorp Literary Festival is a truly unique celebration of the written word and runs from Thursday to Sunday October 5 to 8.

There have been more than 300 novelists from a wide variety of comedians, politicians and television personalities over the years.

The speakers for next year are still to be confirmed but there will be a variety of fringe events, creative workshops, delicious food, drink and live music for all ages.

For further information about any of the events taking place next year visit wwww.spencerofalthorp.com.