Competition: Win tickets to Lamport Festival of Country Life.

The 30th annual Lamport Festival of Country Life will be held in the grounds of Lamport Hall on Sunday and Monday 28 and 29.

And we have teamed up with the organisers to give away five family tickets, worth £25 each, to give away.

It is one of the longest running events in the region, attracting young and old alike each year.

A traditional family day out, the aim of the festival is to remind visitors what life used to be like in rural England, whilst also providing plenty of fun in the form of entertainment, shopping, refreshments, birds of prey and countless rural displays.

People will also be able to enjoy a record number of 16 steam engines and, weather permitting, a Battle of Britain flypast each day.

The ancestral home of the Isham family from 1560 to 1976, Lamport Hall is now cared for by a charitable trust and all proceeds from the festival help to maintain the stately home.

Tickets are £9 for adults, £8 for senior citizens and £5 for children aged five to 18. Children under five get in free.

For a chance to win one of five family tickets, just answer this question:

Lamport Hall was the ancestral home of which family?

Email your answer and contact details including name, address and telephone number to competition@lamporthall.co.uk by the end of the day on Saturday May 20.