Make mosaics at Lamport Hall

If you have ever wanted to master mosaics, then a new course at Lamport Hall will help you do that.

Inspirational Mosaic is being held by Andrew Wynne on Saturday, October 15, from 10am to 4pm.

Conventional and found materials including ceramic, glass and mirror will be used throughout the workshop. The course is suitable for artists of all abilities. All aspects will be taught including design, types and uses of materials, application and making, grouting and finishing.

Booking is essential and the course costs £50. Visit www.andrewwynne.co.uk for more details.