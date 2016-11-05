Pegg is off to Australia in a bid to win back the Ashes

Dave Pegg is about to head off to Australia in a bid to regain the Ashes.

He is part of a 20-person England touring party that will head down under for four weeks to take on a home side captained by former Test player Graham Yallop.

Pegg, who works at MDH Sports & Leisure in Market Harborough, has received financial backing from his employer along with the Oakley Fish Bar in Corby. Sports equipment manufacturers Kookaburra and Gray Nicholls have also given sponsorship to enable him to take part in the trip.

It will be his third taste of cricket at this level having also toured the West Indies and faced Australia in this country last year.

“The build-up started in February when 35 of us from all over the country were invited to attend two-day trials in Leicester,” Pegg explained.

“From that, 17 were selected to represent England in Australia.

“I played for England during 2015 tour to the West Indies which was drawn at 1-1 and again against the touring Australian team.

“They won the three-match series 2-1 so it is an attempt to regain the Ashes – over-60s style.”

The tour begins on November 19 and goes on until December 15.