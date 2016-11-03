Next step for Reuben will be on the box

Reuben Arrowsmith will have his first chance to shine on live television.

The Market Harborough boxer, who is trained by boxing legend Ricky Hatton, will appear on Frank Warren’s BoxNation broadcast event at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on November 26.

Also on the bill will be Arrowsmith’s stablemate Nathan Gorman and Hatton – a multiple world title winner during his career – sees it as the perfect platform for his protege to showcase his talent.

“This is a huge opportunity for Reuben and Nathan to show people what they’re capable of,” Hatton said.

“Nathan has already a little taste of what it’s like to fight on TV with BoxNation showing his knockout of Dave Howe recently, but it’ll be a new experience for Reuben and I’m sure it’s something he’ll take to straight away.

“I see these lads in the gym everyday so I know the huge potential they have.

“The general public, though, probably haven’t seen that much of them so I’m hoping appearing on this card really turns a few heads.”

Following stellar international amateur careers, Gorman and Arrowsmith both turned professional in late 2015 and Hatton says he could not have asked for more from them in the short time since.

“I like to think all my lads are getting better each day and Nathan and Reuben have really excelled,” he said.

“Normally, when you get two boxers so young turning over, it’s best to take things slowly and not rush things.

“With these two, I’m letting the reins off already.

“Nathan won the Central Area title in only his sixth pro fight and I don’t think Reuben’s that far off boxing for his first title now.

“I think it’s going to be a massive 2017 for both of them.”

The November 26 bill is a championship triple header as Billy Joe Saunders defends his WBO middleweight crown against New York-based Russian Artur Akavov, Welsh hero and Young Boxer of the Year Liam Williams puts his British super-welterweight title on the line against Ahmet Patterson, and Birmingham’s Tommy Langford clashes

with Sam Sheedy for the vacant British middleweight bauble.

BoxNation can be viewed on Sky (437/490 HD), Virgin 546, Talk Talk 415, Freeview 255, and online using the broadcaster’s dedicated streaming service.