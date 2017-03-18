Lutterworth are leading the way in encouraging girls to take up golf

Booking is now underway for the exciting Girls Golf Rocks initiative starting in the county this spring.

Lutterworth is one of the four centres which will highlight Leicestershire’s involvement in the national campaign.

It is run jointly by England Golf and the Golf Foundation to attract beginners to the game and has been welcomed warmly by Anita Higginson (Kibworth), County Ladies Association president and county junior organiser.

She said: “It is for girls between the ages of five and 18 to have fun, learn a new sport, get active and play – totally without pressure – along with friends.

“There are free taster sessions from late April at the four county venues. These will be followed by coaching courses with PGA professionals, together with crucial support from 12 ambassadors from our county girls squad.

“We are hoping for a great response from local girls and hope the project will prove to be a tremendous success.”

Lutterworth assistant pro Zoe North will hold the taster session there on April 22 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm and bookings can be made immediately.

Among ambassadors are Holly Waterfield (Lutterworth), Beth Swain (Ullesthorpe Court), Francesca Brimm (Glen Gorse), Claire Keogh and Ruth Brooks (both Kibworth).

Richard Larratt (Kibworth) and Kevin Sheffield (Glen Gorse) 45 points were overall winners of the county golf Alliance tournament at The Leicestershire.

Kevin Green and Bradley Woodward won Lutterworth’s Saturday Winter League.

Woodward and Shaun Scally were Sunday league winners, George Thomson, Andy Cull runners-up.

Steve Gardner (17) with net 65 was the overall winner of the Cold Ashby March medal one ahead of David Walton (10).

Stuart Nicholas with a one-over 71 was the low gross scorer. Rose Dempsey on net 68 was the ladies winner.

Craig Shave produced a dominant display to win the fourth edition of the La Manga Club International Pro-Am in Spain by seven shots.

“It was a tough day – I struggled a bit,” said Shave, after his one-over final round of 74 gave him a three-round total of 210.

“It was really windy and I made a double bogey down the fourth but I’m glad to get the job done with a birdie at the last.”