Golf club rewards its prize guys

Market Harborough Golf Club held its annual trophy presentation night in their packed clubhouse.

Golfer of the year was Martin Anderson - for the second year in succession - having won both the scratch matchplay and strokeplay titles. He also took the first team player of the year award.

There were notable performances from Mick Carter in winning the Booth and Banks Cups and Jamie Blyth who won both the Claxton Cup and Royal Liverpool Trophy.

The men’s B team had an outstanding year winning the Leicestershire & Rutland Handicap League for the first time. The championship shield was presented by team captain Mick Carter.

Winner of the Junior Cob Cup and Junior Golfer of the year was Harvey Lloyd Williams.

Helen Perry had a very successful year winning a total of 10 trophies including the Ladies Club Championship and the coveted Fleet Trophy

Janet Mander was delighted to win her first trophies, the knockout Gillette Cup and the eclectic Haynes Trophy, both for the Bronze 2 Division players.