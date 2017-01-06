Fitzpatrick’s fine season is given its reward by Kibworth

Harvey Fitzpatrick had a highly successful 2016 campaign in Kibworth GC’s juniors section.

He received two major awards at the juniors presentation evening. He received the Alan Cook Award for outstanding improvement from Alan Cook himself, and also received the President’s putter for overall achievement.

Last season Harvey saw his handicap come down by the greatest margin among the juniors – down from 21 to 13, with Sam Haynes-Coote down from 16 to 9 close behind him.

The juniors competed for many trophies – scratch and net – at Kibworth throughout the season and they were joined by club president Ian Hecks and men’s and ladies captains Andy Cole and Wendy Quilter in celebrating their success at the awards event.

Stephen Hebborn, Ollie Lewis, Jake Fromant, Isaac Lakin, Owen Brooks, Ruth Brooks, Ben Walters, as well as Harvey Fitzpatrick and Sam Haynes-Coote were among the main winners.

The club’s junior section spokesman Mike Haynes-Coote, said: “The juniors had another very successful season overall.

“Now we are all looking forward to another good campaign this year.”

Paul Booler, with 118 points, is the halfway leader of Market Harborough’s Winter League.

Andy Wallace (112 points) is second, with two golfers tied on 111 in third so far – junior Harvey Lloyd-Williams, and past captain Earl Harrison.

Jamie Blyth and Rob Bradley notched 48 points to win the men’s section of a festive event, one ahead of runners-up Charlie Vincent/Jake Thompson, with two pairs locked on 46 – Paul Daffern/Adam Smith and Chad Tolley/Nathan Watson.

Aileen and David Pyle, with 38 points, were the mixed winners, followed by three pairs – Clare and Colin Kunz, Helen Perry, Earl Harrison, Bruce and Cheryl Lock.

A ladies competition over the two nine holes of the course, saw Helen Perry, Angela Allington and Chris Pollock lead the way in fine style with 44 points over the front nine, well clear of Marilyn Roberts/Gill Wooldridge/Cheryl Lock (35 points) in second and Carole Almond/Janet Thomas/Ali Parker third on 33.

Back nine winners were Madeleine Holliman, Aileen Pyle and Linda Brace on 34 points from Pat Hampson/Jill Harvey/Kathy Gibb who were second with 31 and Christine Price-Jones/Chris Waters/Diana Russell on 27 in third.

Awards went to Jean Woodhouse (best dressed individual) and Angela Allington/Helen Perry/Chris Pollock (best dressed team.