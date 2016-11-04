Athletic won't change a thing for the big battles ahead

The message to Lutterworth Athletic’s players? Keep doing what you’re doing.

The in-form Hall Park side made it five league wins in a row when they collected United Counties League Division One victories over Blackstones and Long Buckby this week.

However, that run will be severely tested over the next few games as they come up against Olney Town (first), Oakham United (sixth) and Daventry Town (second).

Not that manager Mike English will be asking his men to adapt for the challenges ahead.

“We’re just playing really well at the moment,” he said.

“We’ve had a couple of cracking results and in the match against Long Buckby on Tuesday we were excellent.

“We destroyed them with possession and quality in the first half.

“So our league form is excellent – and it will need to be over the next few games.

“But this is absolutely the best time for us to be playing the top sides.

“It’s fairly straightforward at this level.

“It’s not necessarily the best team that is at the top but the team that is confident and has the desire and will to win matches.

“We’ve got that at the moment.

“Play like we have been and we can do pretty much anything at this level.

“We’re only eight points behind the leaders and we have a game in hand on some the sides above us.

“We need to keep doing what we’re doing.

“Overall the game is about confidence. We’re well prepared, the squad is in good spirits and is fit.

“We just need to concentrate on our game and not worry too much about the opposition.”

English also paid tribute to some of the younger stars in his side who have come in and performed well.

“We’ve had three 17 year olds in the team recently and this is the ideal time to put them in,” he added.

“I was retiscent about playing them when we were struggling a bit but with confidence high it is a good opportunity to give them a

go – and they’ve done really well.”