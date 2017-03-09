Colts sides both progress to make National quarter-finals

Lutterworth powered their way into the quarter-finals of the National Colts Cup with a tremendous win over Old Brodleians.

A potentially tricky looking tie against their Halifax-based opponents was ultimately overcome with ease as they ran in nine tries to complete a 55-19 victory.

Lutterworth have made it to the last eight of the National Colts Cup. Pictures courtesy of Chris Shore

Leading the way was John Kenward who ran in a hat-trick to help his side book a tie against Old Albanians in the last eight.

Also going over were Dan White (2), Sam Read, Christian Mutch, Tom Westbury and George Willmott while Read (3) and Reece Jones (2) added conversions.

The heavy win means Lutterworth have now scored 258 points in their five games to reach this stage of the competition.

Only once have they failed to break the 50-point mark – that being a 40-19 success over Burton in round four.

It capped an excellent week for the Colts who had earlier heard that Kenward and their captain Will Roberts had been selected for the England Counties squad.

Lutterworth now play Old Albanians in the quarter-final on Sunday, March 19.

Their opponents are based in St Albans and overcame Marlow 41-11 to reach the last eight.

A 250-mile round trip for Market Harborough Colts did not stop them beating a physical Hull Ionians side 17-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the National Colts Plate.

They did so despite missing five first-choice players through injuries and having much the smaller front row.

However, props Joe Cleaver and Scott Dean put the home side’s scrum to the sword with Dean seeing off three opponents during the game.

But, it was Ionians who scored first with a penalty.

However, Harborough were making yards and by half-time Joe Price had crashed over and Will Hallam converted to give them the lead.

With the wind at their backs, Harborough dominated the start of the second period.

Hallam reached over a ruck and dotted down to make it 12-3 but Harborough were generally frustrated by their inability to capitalise on the field position and missed scoring opportunities through poor handling and decision making.

They finally got the third try that sealed victory when impressive No.8 Fraser Smith was deservedly rewarded for his tireless carrying of the ball by touching down.

Harborough now host Suffolk side Woodbridge – who beat Dursley 33-10 to go through – in the Plate quarter-final next weekend.