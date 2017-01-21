Youngsters will bring Lewis Carroll’s magical world to life

About 200 youngsters from Market Harborough and south Leicestershire are busy rehearsing for a very special performance that will help support Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young people.

The youngsters, who all train at Dance Activate (run by Leicestershire based Graham Fletcher, a former Royal Ballet star), will perform an original show called Alice and the Mad Hatter! at De Montfort Hall, Leicester, on Sunday, January 22 at 6pm.

Graham said: “The show promises to bring Lewis Carroll’s magical world to life with our young performers, some aged from just four years old, transporting their audience into a world of imagination that includes a pirouetting red queen, slinky silver caterpillars, toe-tapping beetles and a truly international tea party! To perform at De Montfort Hall is a fantastic opportunity, and by doing so, if my young cast of performers can help to raise money for Rainbows, that will be really very special for them too.”

Tickets are now on sale online at www.demontforthall.co.uk or you can call the box office on 0116 233 3111.

For more information on the show contact Jane Fletcher on 07776 058973 or by email jane.fletcher001@btinternet.com or visit www.danceactivate.co.uk