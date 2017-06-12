Search

WATCH: Action from this year’s Harborough Carnival

Meadowdale school celebrate winning the Roundtable It's A Knockout with runner's up Little Bowden and Foxton. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

This year’s Harborough Carnival raised thousands of pounds - and raised plenty of smiles too.

Here are a few photos from Andrew Carpenter - and a video.

See the full report in Thursday’s Harborough Mail.

Boys final...Ridgeway (Yellow) and Market Harborough CofE (White). PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

CDS Global lego float won third prize in the children's section. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Jessica Deathridge, Miles Clarke, Isla Coles and Chloe Shaw on the Carnival Court float. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Corby Carnival float. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Keeping cool...Ffion Richards 11, Maggie Moss 10 and Ava Worthey 11. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Mia Gilding 3 and Sophie Gilding 7. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Harborough HiT bags who won first prize in the adult section. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Borough Alliance came second in the children's section. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

