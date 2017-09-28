Vehicle ‘deliberately damaged’ in Manor Drive, Wragby

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after they say a vehicle was ‘deliberately damaged’.

According to Police, a blue vehicle was deliberately damaged in the Manor Drive , Wragby area by an unknown person or persons by using unknown means.

The incident occurred between Friday September 22 and noon on Monday September 25.

If you have witnessed anything, or have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 279 of September 25 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.