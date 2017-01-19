Two men arrested over robbery

Two men have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a van near Wolvey on Tuesday (January 17).

The van was in collision with a man from Warwickshire who suffered serious injuries to his leg, torso, head and back.

He is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The incident happened at around 2pm on Leicester Road.

A 35-year-old man from Market Harborough was arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 44-year-old man (also from Market Harborough) was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses to the incident. If anyone has any information that could help police with their investigation they should call 101 and quote incident 176 of 17 January 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org