Treatment in Germany could save Harborough dad

The wife of a 44-year-old Market Harborough father-of-two with cancer is campaigning to raise £10,000 to send him for special treatment abroad.

Rebecca Dixon has started a GoFundMe page to get husband James to Germany for a second drug treatment to link with his NHS medication.

Putting the two treatments together can increase a 25 per cent response rate from patients to 40 per cent.

As we reported in the Mail a year ago, James was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2013, just four days before the Harborough couple’s wedding.

Three-and-a-half years and two young children later, Rebecca says: “James and I have found out that his current treatment to prolong his life hasn’t worked. He now has considerable tumours in his lungs causing significant pain.

“There is one more treatment available to him through the NHS that he starts next week in Birmingham.

“If this doesn’t work, we are out of options here in the UK.”

Rebecca, who works for a hair salon in Market Harborough, said her husband is “really poorly” at the moment.

She said James, a sales and marketing director, has tonsilitis on top of his cancer. The boys Brody (two) and Blake (six months) are also ill, so it’s been “a nightmare January”.

There’s a fundraising event for James on Friday, March 3, at 7.30pm at the Congregational Church Hall on Bowden Lane, Market Harborough.

It’s called The Healthy Happy Fundraiser, and features a talk from a top nutrition coach, stalls on everything from yoga to healthy eating, hair demonstrations and a bake sale. There’s also a raffle with prizes including a meal for six at the Three Swans.

Tickets are £10, includings a raffle ticket and a glass of Prosecco, from Charlotte Frances Hair and Head Candy Hairdressing in the town.

The GoFundMe page is at www.gofundme.com/get-james-to-germany