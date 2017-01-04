Town travel group All Leisure ceases trading

Market Harborough based travel group All Leisure has ceased trading, it was announced today (Wednesday).

At least three of the company’s main brands will continue, however, under new owners.

It is not yet clear what the shake-up will mean to the 200 people formerly employed by All Leisure at its Rockingham Road base.

G Adventures, an independent adventure travel company, has acquired the All Leisure Travelsphere and Just You brands, and is now operating from the old All Leisure building.

An All Leisure cruise brand, Hebridean Island Cruises, was also sold, just before Christmas.

That leaves All Leisure’s cruise lines Voyages of Discovery and Swan Hellenic, both of which cancelled new-year cruises at short notice over Christmas, without new homes. The two lines have 7,000 forward bookings with 13,000 passengers affected, according to Abta.

Meanwhile Bruce Poon Tip, founder of G Adventures, said: “Travelsphere and Just You are both leaders in their fields and we are all really excited that they have become part of the G Adventures family.

“We are now able to offer an even wider range of escorted tours right across the world.”