Santa taking to the streets of Harborough tonight!

The 3rd Market Harborough Scouts are taking to the streets of Harborough once again this year to escort Father Christmas as he visits youngsters around the town this festive season.

The group will be visiting between now and December 22.

Tonight (Thursday) they visit Andrew Macdonald Close, Clarence STreet, Connaught Road, Albany Road, Edinburgh Close, The Broadway, Meadow Street, Orchard Street, Heygate Street.

Tomorrow (Friday) the group will be at Harborough’s Late Night Shopping event.

Saturday: Patrick Street, Cross Street, Gladstone Street, Lathkill Street, Haddonian Road, Tungstone Way, Hurlingham Road, Bath Street, Caxton Street, Western Avenue.

Sunday: Logan Street, Nelson Street, Goward Street, Hearth Street, East Street, Highfield Street, Stevens Street, Morley Street, Clarke Street, Wartnaby Street, Gardiner Street.

Monday: Highcross Street, Adamswood Close, Knoll Street, Logan Crescent, Northleigh Grove, Horsefair Close, Norbury Close, Austins Close, Fairway, Southleigh Grove.

Tuesday: (all in Great Bowden) Station Road, Horseshoe Lane, Knights End Road, Manor Road, Main Street.

Wednesday: Rugby Close, Summers Way, Farndon Fields estate.

Next Thursday (December 8) they will be visiting Glebe Road, Dunslade Road, The Heights, Jack Cumberland Road, Page Road and Wites Crescent.

Friday (December 9) they will be taking Father Christmas to Little Bowden and visiting Jordan Close, Bellfields Lane, Scotland Road, Rectory Lane, St Nicholas Way, Latimer Crescent, Rectory Lane.

Saturday (10th): Fairfield Road, Victoria AvenueEdward Road, Alvington Way, Bates Close, Kingston Way, Coales Gardens, Turnpike Close, Tymecrosse Gardens.

Sunday (11th): The Furlongs, Thatch Meadow Drive, Ryelands Close, Fernfield Close, Simborough Way, Ashley Way, Long Brimley Close.

Monday (12th): Skippon Close, Pear Tree Gardens, Stuart Road, Fairfax Road, Cromwell Crescent, Essex Gardens, Balfour Gardens, Rochester Gardens, Howard Way, Rupert Road.

Tuesday (13th): Stuart Road, Ireton Road, Naseby Square, Newcombe STreet, Nithsdale Avenue, Granville Street.

Wednesday (14th): Arden Way, Arden Close, Nunneley Way, Douglas Drive, The Headlands, Great Bowden Road.

Donations will be collected for the scout group along the route.