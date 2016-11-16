Roadworks: progress at Tollbar Island and Junction 19 of M1 improvements set to be completed

Highways England says it has made “major progress” on multi-million pound road projects which affect motorists in Warwickshire and Leicestershire.

Key progress has been made on the £106 million A45/A46 Tollbar End improvement scheme at Tollbar Island near Baginton with motorists set to benefit from the partial opening of a new underpass.

The opening of lanes on the underpass follows the earlier opening of both east and west bridges earlier this year.

And completion of the £191 million improvement scheme at Catthorpe junction 19 of the M1 is just weeks away.

Over 142,000 vehicles pass through the interchange of the M1, M6 and A14 at Catthorpe each day and the original junction was a notorious bottleneck.

But Highways England says the improved junction is already providing direct free-flow links from the A14 to M1 northbound, M1 southbound to A14, M6 to A14 in both directions, M6 to M1 southbound and M1 northbound to M6.

Roadworks are in the process of being removed ahead of the scheme’s completion next month.

Chief executive Jim O’Sullivan said: “We are currently delivering more than £15 billion of investment in over 100 major schemes across England that will enhance, renew and improve the network and it’s fantastic to see key projects like these in the Midlands making real progress.

“The Midlands is at the heart of England’s strategic road network and investment in schemes like these benefits the whole country. This region really is the ‘Midlands Engine’ which drives the country.”

