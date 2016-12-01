River film helps group win midlands award

The Market Harborough Movie Makers scooped the prize for best film at a meeting of the Midlands section of the Institute of Amateur Cinematographers – the first time the club has won this award.

The winning film recorded the River Welland’s restoration in Harborough.

Starting in late 2014 and continuing until the summer of 2015, the River Welland was the scene of much work being carried out by the Welland Rivers Trust

Their aim was to improve the flow and appearance of the river through Welland Park and into the town.

With the help of Dr David Harper of the Welland Rivers Trust, the movie makers made a short film to explain the reason for the work, how the work was completed and the final results.

The film was made by Colin Sullivan and Ralph Holderness of the local Movie Makers. It was chosen as the best film from 15 shown on the day from clubs throughout the Midlands.

Next year sees a major event for the local movie makers when Market Harborough will be hosting the British International Amateur Film Festival.

This takes place at the Three Swans Hotel on 21 - 23rd April 2017. Filmmakers from all over the world will be showing their films.

Visit harboroughmoviemakers.org for more.