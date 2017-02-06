Public inquiry to be held over failed Desborough housing application

An appeal over a failed bid to build 147 houses in Desborough will be heard later this month.

In 2015 Gladman Developments applied to build the houses and associated access at Willowbrook Stud Farm in Rushton Road.

But Kettering Council refused the application, as the houses would have been in open countryside.

Council officers also felt it was an unsustainable pattern of development.

But Gladman is now appealing against the decision, saying the council is unable to demonstrate a five-year housing supply and that the scheme would have a number of benefits.

It claims the council could have received £1.3m in New Homes Bonuses which could have been used to fund services in Desborough.

It also says the scheme would create 125 full-time equivalent jobs in construction per year.

An appeal statement reads: “The housing need and demonstrable lack of five-year housing land supply is such that sustainable greenfield sites beyond the existing settlement boundaries, such as the appeal site in Desborough, are needed to deliver housing.”

The appeal will now be heard by a planning inspector.

It will begin at 10am on February 28 in Kettering’s Corn Market Hall and is expected to last for four days.