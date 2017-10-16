Search

Popular children’s ball toy recalled over safety fears

Product warning
A children’s toy has been recalled by Babies ‘R’ Us following fears that it could pose a choking hazard.

The Bruin Wiggle Ball - known as the ‘Giggle Ball’ - is studded with distinctive rubber knobs.

The Wiggle Ball in question

It has been found that these, and the plastic back, can detach from the ball creating a small part, posing a choking hazard.

According to the manufacturer, the toy - item number 067369, model code: 5F6342E - should immediately be taken from babies and returned to Babies ‘R’ Us or Toys ‘R’ Us for a refund.