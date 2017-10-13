New leader elected for Harborough District Council

A new leader has been picked for the Harborough district.

Councillor Neil Bannister took over the role of leader of the district council after a vote at a meeting of the full council on Thursday October 12.

Cllr Bannister – who represents the Dunton Ward on the ruling Conservative party, takes over the role from Cllr Blake Pain who announced he was to step down from the role in September.

Cllr Bannister said: “It is an honour and a privilege to take on the role of Leader of Harborough District Council. I look forward to working closely with local communities, partners and colleagues to ensure a bright and prosperous future for everyone in the district.

“I’m aware the council has some challenging times ahead and difficult decisions to make but I have every confidence in the skill and talent of our team that we will deliver the right result for the district.”