New B&M store interviewing for jobs in Market Harborough

A big new store, which is set to create at least 70 new jobs in Market Harborough, will be interviewing this week in The Symington Building in town.

The B&M chain is opening a new store at the former Focus DIY store on Rockingham Road. The store will concentrate on low-priced DIY and home goods, and will also feature a garden centre.

The store will bring more than £1million a year in wages to the town.

Working with Job Centre Plus and Harborough District Council the firm has agreed to hold all its job interviews for new staff this week at The Symington Building in Adam and Eve Street, Market Harborough.

Cllr Blake Pain, Leader of Harborough District Council, said: “This is great news for local jobs and I am pleased we’ve been able to work closely with B&M and Job Centre Plus to create this opportunity. I hope this is something we can do more of in the future.”

Cllr Phil King, the council’s portfolio holder for finance and assets, said: “We’re delighted we can help host these interviews at our building. It’s right in the middle of town and it’s yet another facet for this multi-functional public building.”

Becca Burgess of B&M Market Harborough said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Harborough District Council for all their help and for letting us use their facilities to do our recruitment at B&M.”

The new store will be in addition to the existing B&M store in Market Harborough town centre which will stay open.