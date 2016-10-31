Kibworth photographer ‘snaps’ up prestigious award

A Kibworth-based photographer has won a top prize in a major national and international photography award ceremony.

Stu Williamson was invited along to the annual Master Photographers’ Association Awards last month.

Entries into the event are examined by judges from across the globe.

Stu Williamson FMPA was one of the big winners of the night claiming the top titles of the ceremony.

He scooped the top UK title with his evocative fine art images, winning UK Photographer of The Year as well as picking up trophies for the Fine Art and Portrait Art Fashion categories.

Stu beat-off stiff competition to scoop his prize, with other leading photographers from across the UK and Overseas all striving for recognition in the awards.

Professional photographers from around the world were joined by representatives from the major photographic companies and trade, with other knowledgeable industry observers keenly attending the Awards ceremony, held at the Hinckley Island Hotel on October 16.

Stu Williamson’s business is based in Kibworth specializing in commercial and people portraits with a difference.

The Awards, run by the Master Photographers Association (The MPA), is one of the most prestigious within the photographic profession, both in the UK and Overseas. Membership of the Association is restricted to professional photographers who must qualify to the minimum required Licentiateship standard.

The organization, a not for profit, exists to promote and maintain standards of photographic excellence within the photographic industry.

Clare Louise, CEO of the MPA comments: “The standard of photography we have seen this year is world class, and a privilege to judge. It was exciting to see new faces coming through and rewarding to see such great talent. With entrants both UK and worldwide, our winners are the masters of their craft. It is an honor to showcase imagery of such high standard and we are really proud to represent some of the best image makers.”

Visit www.stuwilliamson.com for more information about Stu.