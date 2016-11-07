Home village funeral for Alice Ruggles today (Monday)

A service of thanksgiving for the life of 24-year-old Alice Ruggles was due to be held today (Monday at 1pm) at her home village of Tur Langton, near Market Harborough.

Alice, whose family still live in the village, was killed in her flat in Gateshead, north-east England, on October 12.

The funeral was due to be attended by friends and Alice’s family, including parents Clive and Sue, sister Emma and brothers Nick and Patrick.

Donations are being made to the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, which campaigns for personal safety.

Leicester High School for Girls, where Alice was a pupil and where her mother Sue still teaches, are amongst the groups and individuals to have made a donation.

Donations can still be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.

Alice, also a former pupil of Church Langton Primary School, had been working for Sky in Newcastle at the time of her death.

In a statement released through Northumbria Police, her family said: “Alice loved her life, loved her friends and loved her job. She had so much to live for. Nothing, nothing, can ever replace her.”

A 25-year-old soldier, Trimaan Dhillon, also known as Harry Dhillon, of Glencorse Barracks in Penicuik, Midlothian, Scotland, has been charged with her murder.

Police have said Alice and Dhillon were known to each other. The incident has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission, because Alice had been in contact with police before the attack.