Has your television been on the blink?

Anyone suffering from bad television reception in the Harborough district can call a special number or go online.

Last week, we reported that some households had been affected, possibly by the new installation of 4G, although engineers said a lot of the problems have now been sorted.

Set-up under Government direction, a company called at800 offers free support to households that rely on Freeview for their TV.

Ben Roome, CEO of at800, said: “Because 4G signals are transmitted at a similar frequency to Freeview, TVs can pick up these mobile signals which may cause interference. Signs of interference could include loss of sound, a blocky picture, or a ‘no signal’ message.

“We want to ensure that people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz, and that there’s no charge for our service.”

Anyone who notices new Freeview interference should contact at800 on:

Telephone: 0808 13 13 800 (free from landlines and mobiles)

Online at: www.at800.tv/contact-us