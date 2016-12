The pilot who died after his glider crashed in a field near Lubenham, west of Market Harborough, has been named by Leicester Coroner’s Office as John Christopher Armstrong.

Mr Armstrong (70), known as Chris, was pronounced dead at the scene after his glider fell from the sky after what is believed to have been a collision with a light aircraft on Sunday, December 4.

He was a longstanding member of Husbands Bosworth Gliding Club, but lived in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.