Garage salesman left with life-changing injuries after van robbery

Two men from Market Harborough have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a van on a test drive, during which the garage salesman was seriously injured.

A 35-year-old man from Market Harborough has been arrested on suspicion of robbery of the Volkswagen Transporter van, and a 44-year-old man from the town has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The incident happened on Tuesday, January 17 at 2pm on Leicester Road, Wolvey, a village between Lutterworth and Nuneaton.

The van is believed to have been on a test drive from a garage in Warwickshire, when the salesman left the vehicle to allow the customer to drive. The customer allegedly locked the salesman out of the van, and drove off in it.

But the van was in collision with the garage salesman, from Warwickshire, who suffered what police described as life-changing injuries to his leg, torso, head and back. He is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses to the incident.

Detective Inspector Jon Belcher said: “This was an extremely serious incident that has left a man with horrendous injuries that are likely to change his life.

“At this time we’re keeping an open mind as to whether the suspect intended to injure the victim or whether this was a robbery gone wrong. Either way, I believe someone out there has some information that will help us to identify the man responsible and I would urge that person to come forward.

“Also, I’d appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or thinks they may have seen the vehicle involved to contact police as a matter of urgency.”

If anyone has any information that could help police with their investigation they should call 101 and quote incident 176 of 17 January 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org