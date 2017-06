The first phase of houses on the huge Airfield Farm site, Market Harborough, has been approved by councillors.

The new estate, which will be accessed by a new bridge across the canal off Leicester Road, will consist of 79 new houses.

It forms part of a huge band of new homes which will circle present-day Market Harborough from the A4304 Lubenham Hill in the west right round to Harborough Road and the Innovation Centre to the north.