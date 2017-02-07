Family’s appeal for help after losing everything in fire

A retired circus act couple who live near Market Harborough are appealing for help after losing everything in a mobile home fire.

“Buffalo” Billy Wild (now 76) and wife Susan Wild (64) were left so destitute that they had to go shopping for a change of clothes. Asda in Corby donated some to the couple.

“We’ve lost everything - we’ve literally got no possessions” a tearful Mrs Wild told the Mail.

“We’ve got some insurance, but it’s minimal - not enough to cover buying a new mobile home.”

The couple were one of the country’s top knife-throwing and Wild West acts, working for all the main circuses, including Gerry Cottle, Gandey’s Circus and the Robert Brothers.

Twelve years ago they bought a one-and-a-half acre smallholding off Great Bowden Lane, Welham and eventually set up their mobile home there.

The couple’s son Andrew Wild and daughter in law Sarah live there too in the winter - for much of the year they are also a touring knife throwing act. Andrew is also a stilt walker, and Sarah a juggler. Grandson Mark (four) goes to the nearby Great Bowden Academy.

The fire completely destroyed Billy and Susan’s mobile home at Wild Meadow Farm, Bowden Lane on Thursday, February 2.

“We still don’t know what happened” said Susan. “There was only me on the site when it happened. When I called the Fire Brigade at about 11am I collapsed on the ground. I still don’t know what caused the fire.”

Husband Billy and son Andrew had been heading off on a rare “lad’s day out” - a four wheel drive experience - when the fire happened.

“They only just got to Corby, and there was me fetching them back” said Susan.

The couple were due to visit the Citizen’s Advice Bureau to see what could be done to replace everything from documents like a driving licence to basics like a bed.

In the meantime, they have temporary loan of a small caravan.

“We couldn’t live in a house - that would horrify my husband” said Susan. “But if anyone can help us with donations, we would be really grateful. We’ve got literally nothing of our own at the moment.”

*The Mail were due to meet the family this morning and will update the story with additional information, including ways of helping the family.