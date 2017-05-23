Election hustings event in Leamington cancelled due to tragic events in Manchester

The election hustings event in Leamington, due to be held tonight (Tuesday), has been cancelled due to the tragic events in Manchester.

The Chamber of Commerce had organised the event at the town hall (6pm) for all the candidates to answer questions and have their say.

A spokesperson for the chamber said: “Due to the dreadful incident in Manchester last night, all political canvassing has been cancelled for today and so the Chamber Hustings meeting due to take place this evening has been cancelled.

“Our thoughts are with those who have lost friends, family and loved ones.”