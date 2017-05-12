Driver jailed over police chase that ended in a crash

A police pursuit that began in Kibworth and ended in a car crash in Wigston which left two people seriously injured has resulted in a prison sentence for a car driver.

Lewis Folwel (21) was sentenced to 33 months in prison after he admitted crashing a car in Wigston which left two people seriously injured.

Folwel, of HMP Lincoln, pleaded guilty in January this year to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

He also pleaded guilty in March to a charge of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Folwel was also banned from driving for five years. He was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court.

Folwell was driving a BMW car through Kibworth in the early hours of Tuesday, January 12, 2016 when he failed to stop for police.

An authorised pursuit was carried out before Folwel crashed into some railings at the side of the road in Bushloe End, Wigston.

He ran from the scene along with another passenger, leaving his two friends serious injured and trapped in the back of the car.

The rear seat passengers were taken to the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham. The 17-year-old man was treated for head injuries while the 21-year-old man received treatment for injuries to his legs.

Detective Constable Seamus Burns from the force’s serious collision investigation unit said: “Folwell had no regards for his own safety, those in his car and other road users.

“He drove dangerously and although his two passengers received serious injuries, they are very lucky they didn’t lose their lives.”