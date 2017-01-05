District planners say ‘yes’ to 418 new homes

Councillors gave their approval to 418 new homes across the Harborough district at a council meeting on Tuesday night.

The majority of the homes were in two large estates at Broughton Astley and Scraptoft.

But there were approvals too for a smaller estate at Husbands Bosworth, and a second, fill-in site at Broughton Astley.

The biggest of the applications was for 204 homes east of Broughton Way, Broughton Astley.

It is phase two of a much larger development approved in outline back in 2013.

The development, when completed, will also include a food store and petrol station, a community leisure building, a medical centre and employment units.

In a report to Tuesday night’s meeting, officers said the development was “a significant contribution towards the housing provision in the district”.

Cllr Richard Tomlin said this was one of four major developments in Broughton Astley, but added that new houses seemed to be selling quickly in the village.

The estate was unanimously approved by planning committee members.

Planning permission was also given to an outline proposal for 178 new homes on land east of Beeby Road, Scraptoft, in the north of the district, on the outskirts of Leicester.

The site is currently a single, large arable field.

A wooded mound to the south eastern corner of the site includes the ruins of a grade II listed late 18th century grotto, lined with stone and shell, which once belonged to Scraptoft Hall.

Cllr Mark Graves said he found the small size of many of the houses, particularly the bedrooms, “profoundly disappointing” and asked if more could be done when approving the design of homes.

Cllr Michaal Rook agreed, adding “if we’re not careful we’re all going to be living in narrowboats”.

Nevertheless, the application was approved by a majority.

The go-ahead was also given for an outline plan for 32 new homes and a doctor’s surgery at Husbands Bosworth, which is between Market Harborough and Lutterworth.

The site is land off Welford Road, between Knights Close to the north and the cemetery to the south.

Cllr Grahame Spendlove-Mason said: “It’s always with a heavy heart that you look at a green field and realise it’s going to be built upon - but we need the houses.”

The scheme was approved unanimously.

Finally, approval was given for four new one-bedroom apartments on a piece of derelict land at the rear of 68-70 Main Street, Broughton Astley.

The new building would be to the rear of existing shops.

A report to councillors said the small infill development would, potentially, be a “visual enhancement” of the overgrown site.