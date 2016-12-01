Dates and locations for Santa’s sleigh in Harborough

Santa’s sleigh will be travelling through Market Harborough from now until Christmas.

The event is run by the 3rd Market Harborough Scout group.

Here are the dates and locations for this week:

Thursday, December 1: Andrew McDonald Close, Clarence St, Connaught Rd, Albany Rd, Edinburgh Close, The Broadway, Meadow St, Orchard St, Heygate St.

Friday, December 2: Late night shopping at the Old Grammar School.

Saturday, December 3: Patrick St, Cross St, Gladstone St, Lathkill St, Haddonian Road, Tungstone Way, Hurlingham Rd,Bath Street, Caxton St, Western Ave.

Sunday, December 4: Logan St, Nelson St, Goward St, Hearth St, East St, Highfield St, Stevens St, Morley St, Clarke St, Wartnaby St, Gardiner St.

Monday, December 5: Highcross St, Adamswood Close, Knoll St, Logan Crescent, Northleigh Grove, Horsefair Close, Norbury Close, Austins Close, Fairway, Southleigh Grove.

Tuesday, December 6: Great Bowden - Station Rd, Horseshoe Lane, Knights End Rd, Manor Rd, Main St.

Wednesday, December 7: Rugby Close, Summers Way, Farndon Fields Estate.

Thursday, December 8: Glebe Rd,Dunslade Rd, The Heights, Jack Cumberland Road, Page Road, Whites Crescent.

More dates to follow - we will add them to the story once we have received them.