Harborough man among three charged in connection with series of burglaries

A Harborough man is among three who have been charged in connection with a series of burglaries in north Warwickshire.

Ben Lee, 20, of Northampton Road, has been charged with three counts of burglary, along with Leslie James Smith, 26, of Duffledown Way, Pershore, and Lucky Junior Price, 18, of West Lane, Sheffield.

The burglaries took place between Thursday July 13 and Friday July 14 in Nuneaton, Bedworth and Bulkington.

Lee was also charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and driving without third party insurance.

Smith and Price were also charged with being carried in a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

A 22-year-old man from Market Harborough was also arrested on suspicion of robbery. He was taken to hospital with a leg injury and has been bailed until the middle of August while investigations continue.

Lee, Smith and Price will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court today (Monday 17 July).

Detective Constable Adie Hunter of Warwickshire Police said: “We would like to thank all the local people who helped us to identify and locate the suspects following these incidents.”