County hospice repeats successful Christmas tree recycling fundraiser

For the second year in a row, the county hospice charity LOROS is making it easier than ever for people in your area to recycle your Christmas trees thanks to the Hospice’s annual collection.

This year’s LOROS Treecycling campaign, will be taking place on January 9th, with vans visiting Market Harborough, collecting trees from those houses with the postcode beginning with LE16 7, LE16 8 or LE16 9.

For a minimum donation of £5 per tree, residents can have their old Christmas trees collected, as long as they are real.

The trees will be taken just outside of Harborough to Welland Waste Management where they will be recycled, chipped and used as mulch for their farmland.

David Nicklin, fundraising co-ordinator at LOROS, said: “When Christmas has come and gone, the last thing people want to worry about is disposing their tree - so let LOROS do it for you in an environmental friendly way.

“Last year we collected roughly 150 Christmas trees and raised £1,000 for LOROS. This year, with the help of our corporate partners, CEMEX, we’re hoping to collect and raise even more.”

Darren Kent, sales representative for building materials supply CEMEX, has volunteered to be one of the Treecycling collectors.

He said: “We have supplied materials to many of the building works LOROS have undertaken over the years and this has given us the opportunity to witness the fantastic work they do.

“Cemex run a program called ‘Lend A Hand’, which encourages its employees to seek out and take part in events, like Treecycling, that will directly benefit local communities.

“I personally feel I am giving more back with my time than I would do with a charitable donation, it’s always fun to do and I have met some really interesting people.”

To book your collection and make a donation, visit loros.co.uk/treecycling where you can fill in an online form. Alternatively, email fundraising@loros.co.uk or phone 0116 2318431.

LOROS is a Leicestershire charity which cares for more than 2,500 people across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland every year. It needs to raise £5 million annually.