Council announces its two preferred sites for thousands of homes

The Harborough district’s two preferred development zones for hundreds of future homes and jobs have now been selected.

As expected, the two ‘strategic development areas’ are east of the M1, near Lutterworth and north of Scraptoft, on the fringes of Leicester.

Though no final decisions have been made, these are currently the council’s two favourite options from an original nine.

We have reported previously how the east Lutterworth development had been a preferred option for the council for many months. This development would effectively be a new town for up to 7,000 people.

It should also bring with it the ‘carrot’ of a relief road to the east of Lutterworth, linking the A4304 to the A426 north of the town, via a new bridge across the M1.

A proportion of the housing required would also be allocated to a second Strategic Development Area to the north of Scraptoft, the council says.

Councillors now meet on Tuesday, May 15 to discuss the next stage of the Local Plan, which sets out planning policies in the district up to 2031.