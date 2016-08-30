VIDEO AND PHOTOS: County Show success might attract more big events to Harborough

Around 12,000 visitors made the relaunched Leicestershire County Show at the new Harborough Showground a major success.

Now delighted organisers are talking about expanding the one-day rural show, staged by Leicestershire Agricultural Society, into two days next year.

“Market Harborough has helped us really revive this show” said farmer and show chairman James Webb.

“I think after making our debut here this year, we wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

The big 85-acre showground was buzzing all day - until a thunderstorm at 3.30pm brought an abrupt end, an hour-and-a-half early.

Arena entertainment had included Royal Navy gun running demonstration teams, an historic coach and four demonstration, Leicester Tigers, vintage cars and tractors and the Fernie Hounds.

Ashling Toolan, Adam Jaeban, Rupert Harrison, Ben Whittaker, Janet Meek and Andrew Granger of Andrew Granger & Co get ready to meet visitors at the Leicestershire County Show. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-160829-102129005

John Calloway of the Royal Navy team, based in Portsmouth, said: “Events like this are always great to do.”

And coach and horses owner Bill Ginns, who lives in Skeffington, north of Market Harborough, and is one of fewer than a dozen coach owners left in the country, said he was keen to support a “local show”.

Traders were pleased too. ‘Raw milk’ dairy Stones of Keyham, north of Market Harborough, said there had been great interest in their unpasteurised milk.

Maureen Stone said: “It’s a superfood because it has more of the good bacteria in that pasteurisation takes out.”

Fun...Isla Rogers 6 and Felix Rogers 4 during the County Show at Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-160829-102142005

At Market Harborough-based FarrinHeight veggie and vegan foods, Kerry Height said business had been good.

“Going veggie or vegan is good for the planet, good for your health and good for animals” she added.

Farmers were also delighted. Prize-winning sheep farmer Richard Laban from Gilmorton said: “It looks a success. I think they have got the pricing right. £5 brings the crowds in.”

And winning cattle farmer Oliver Brewin, from Thorpe Langton, added: “I hope this new venue gives the County Show a new lease of life.”

Ruth and Robin Kernohan gained first and second prize with their Jacob Gelscoe flock. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-160829-102458005

Following this success, other rural events could be heading for Harborough.

Leicestershire Agricultural Society is in talks with groups who want to put on a vintage festival, a beer and pie festival and an equine sports event at the site.

Oliver Brevin of Thorpe Langton with his South Devon cow. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-160829-102510005

Many competitors took part in this years Leicestershire County Show. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-160829-102523005

Charles Sore-Brown 8 from Melton Mowbray leads a Highland calf during judging. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-160829-102536005

Oscar Sheppard 9 and Charlie Sheppard 14 with a vintage steam roller. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-160829-102707005

Youngsters meet the Fernie Hounds in the main arena. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-160829-102100005

Charlie Austin 23 months old meets the Fernie Hounds. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-160829-102220005