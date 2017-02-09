Charity truck pull man is facing fraud charges

The man behind Harborough’s well-known charity truck pulls, attended by thousands of local people, is due to appear in Crown Court later this month on three charges under the Fraud Act.

Gary Gardner (54) put on three big charity truck pull events in the district in 2013, 2014 and 2015 - the first two in Medbourne and the third one in Market Harborough.

All three events were very popular, attracting hard-working teams of 15 to take part in the truck pulls, and thousands of spectators to watch the spectacle and enjoy the bands, rides and stalls which were also organised.

The proceeds from the events were to go to good causes including Jack Rigby, the young son of British Army soldier Lee Rigby, who was attacked and killed near the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich.

Mr Gardner, who lives in Medbourne, faces three charges at Leicester Crown Court on February 17, all involving abuse of his position as a trustee of charity money.

The first charge was that between May 2013 and February 2016 he abused his position as a trustee of money charitably donated in aid of Jack Rigby, by failing to account for the total monies donated.

The second charge was that between May 2013 and February 2014 he abused his position as a trustee of money donated in aid of Jack Rigby, by using the money to pay for the production of a music single.

The third charge was that between May 2013 and an unknown date he abused his position as a trustee of money charitably donated in aid of Jack Rigby, by failing to transfer any donated money to Jack Rigby.

Mr Gardner was granted unconditional bail when he appeared last month at Leicester Magistrates Court.