Charity says big thanks for a festive donation

Officials from a charity have said a big ‘thank you’ to the Horncastle and District Health and Well Being Fund for covering the cost of their festive lunch.

More than 40 brain injury sufferers and their carers from the charity ‘Headway Lincolnshire’ were able to enjoy a full traditional Christmas lunch.

The Health and Well Being fund provided£500 towards the cost of the event which was held at the Dower House Hotel in Woodhall Spa.

Ann-Marie Smith, Information and Support Worker for Headway Lincolnshire, said: “Everyone enjoyed their Christmas lunch and we can’t thank the Horncastle and District Well Being Fund enough.

“Their generous funding allowed many of the people we support to attend the lunch.

“Having or caring for someone with a brain injury can be very isolating and it is really important that people can meet others who are in similar situations.

“The funding has helped reduce social isolation over the festive period and just over that one lunch, new friendships and peer support have been formed.

As well as the lunch, a Certificate of Ambassadorship was presented by trustee Jane Reams to Mary Read, a long standing supporter of Headway Lincolnshire.

Mrs Read lives in Hemingby near Horncastle and the certificate is a mark of thanks for her services to Headway Lincolnshire - and the brain injury community in Lincolnshire.