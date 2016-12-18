Buy, sell and win at the farmers’ festive show!

Around 250 local farmers attended the Market Harborough Fatstock Christmas Show and Sale last week.

The historic show, now held at a site between Foxton and Lubenham after decades in the town centre Cattle Market, rewards top farmers as well as being a social gathering.

Judge Josh Bustance presents David and Helen Stokes of Drayton for the best of four charolais cross sheep during the Market Harborough christmas fatstock show at Foxton market. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Prizes for winning animals were handed out at an event at Kilworth Springs Golf Club last Thursday night.

Supreme Champion and Champion was awarded to a Limousin heifer from Matthew Morris of South Kilworth. It weighed 570kg and was bought at the unusually high price of 370p/kg (a total of just over £2,100).

Reserve champion was a haltered Limousin-cross heifer owned by AA Fyfe & Sons, of Yelvertoft.

Champion Pen of Lambs was awarded to a pen of Continental cross lambs from DJ and HM Stokes of Drayton, weighing 49.7 KG and selling for £100 per head.

Reserve Champion Pen of Lambs in the Show and Best Pen of Lambs by a YFC member was awarded to Matt Morris of South Kilworth with his Continental cross lambs. Best Pen of Commercial Lambs was awarded to Adam Mitchell, Husbands Bosworth.

Livestock sales are held every Wednesday at the Foxton Road site.