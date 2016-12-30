New coffee house and shop opens in old village store

A new coffee house and homeware store has opened in the building once occupied by the village shop in Great Bowden, near Market Harborough.

Bowden Stores’ owner Dominie Cripps promises “ace coffee, fresh hearty food and great finds for the home “.

Dominie Cripps has reopened the Bowden Stores in Great Bowden as a coffee house and homeware gifts. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Dominie (32), who lives in Great Bowden, said: “It’s a beautiful building, and it’s been pretty popular since we started a few days ago.”

The cafe and shop is her first, and she’ll combine the work here with her previous job as a brand consultant, specialising in homeware,

It is believed the shop was originally the local Co-op, and many old tins from former suppliers like Symington’s found on the premises are now on display.

“The idea is for this to be a community facility,” said Dominie, “as if you have gone round to your friend’s house.

“There’s a big community table inside where people can chat. At the moment we’ve got three generations sat there talking to each other!”